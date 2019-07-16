wrestling / News
WWE News: Sasha Banks Posts Video From When She Was Teenager Talking About Her Dreams, Matches Advertised for WWE MSG Shows
– Sasha Banks posted a video clip to Instagram of herself when she was 16 or 17, saying her goal is to be the greatest women’s wrestler of all-time. In the clip, she appears to be watching a 2008 Dragon Gate match between KENTA and Naruki Doi. Check out the clip below.
– Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre is being advertised for the September 9th RAW at Madison Square Garden in New York City, while Randy Orton vs. Kofi Kingston is being advertised for the September 10th Smackdown at MSG.
