Sasha Banks Thanks WWE, Vince McMahon, Triple H & More Ahead of NJPW Wrestle Kingdom

Sasha Banks is reportedly appearing at NJPW Wrestle Kindom 17, and she took to social media to thank WWE, Vince McMahon, Triple H, and more. Banks posted to Twitter on Wednesday to give her thanks to the aforementioned people along with William Regal, the WWE Universe, her “Krew” and the Sasha Banks name.

Wrestle Kingdom airs Wednesday morning on NJPW World.