wrestling / News

Sasha Banks Thanks WWE, Vince McMahon, Triple H & More Ahead of NJPW Wrestle Kingdom

January 3, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Sasha Banks WWE Extreme Rules Image Credit: WWE

Sasha Banks is reportedly appearing at NJPW Wrestle Kindom 17, and she took to social media to thank WWE, Vince McMahon, Triple H, and more. Banks posted to Twitter on Wednesday to give her thanks to the aforementioned people along with William Regal, the WWE Universe, her “Krew” and the Sasha Banks name.

Wrestle Kingdom airs Wednesday morning on NJPW World.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17, Sasha Banks, Triple H, Vince McMahon, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading