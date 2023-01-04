wrestling / News
Sasha Banks Thanks WWE, Vince McMahon, Triple H & More Ahead of NJPW Wrestle Kingdom
Sasha Banks is reportedly appearing at NJPW Wrestle Kindom 17, and she took to social media to thank WWE, Vince McMahon, Triple H, and more. Banks posted to Twitter on Wednesday to give her thanks to the aforementioned people along with William Regal, the WWE Universe, her “Krew” and the Sasha Banks name.
Wrestle Kingdom airs Wednesday morning on NJPW World.
Thank you @WWE
— Mercedes Varnado (@MercedesVarnado) January 4, 2023
Thank you @TripleH
— Mercedes Varnado (@MercedesVarnado) January 4, 2023
Thank you @RealKingRegal
— Mercedes Varnado (@MercedesVarnado) January 4, 2023
Thank you @WWEUniverse
— Mercedes Varnado (@MercedesVarnado) January 4, 2023
Thank you #Krew I love you so much
— Mercedes Varnado (@MercedesVarnado) January 4, 2023
Thank you @VinceMcMahon
— Mercedes Varnado (@MercedesVarnado) January 4, 2023
Thank you #SashaBanks 💙
— Mercedes Varnado (@MercedesVarnado) January 4, 2023
More Trending Stories
- Note On AEW Locker Room Reaction To Dax Harwood’s Recent CM Punk Comments
- Note On Another Wrestler Who Will Join Sasha Banks at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
- FanTime Congratulates Mandy Rose For Making $1 Million Last Month
- Zelina Vega in Black Leather Pants, Dana Brooke, Alexa Bliss Top WWE Best Superstar Instagram Photos of 2022