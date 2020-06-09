wrestling / News
Sasha Banks: ‘The Energy on Raw Is Not Really for Me’
– It appears WWE women’s tag team champion Sasha Banks did not have a good time on Raw last night. During last night’s show, she and tag team partner, Bayley, lost a non-title match to Charlotte Flair and Asuka. You can check out the tweet Sasha Banks shared on Raw below.
Banks wrote on last night’s show, “The energy on raw is not really for me. #LegitBoss #SmackDownLIVE #Sage” Currently, Bayley and Banks are scheduled to defend their titles against The IIconics and Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross at WWE Backlash 2020. The event will air on Sunday, June 14 on the WWE Network.
The energy on raw is not really for me. #LegitBoss #SmackDownLIVE #Sage
— $asha Banks (@SashaBanksWWE) June 9, 2020
