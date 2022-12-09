Sasha Banks To Appear On Bayley’s Charity Livestream Next Week

In a post on Instagram, Bayley revealed that Sasha Banks will join her for a charity livestream on December 14 to benefit Family Giving Tree.

She wrote: “You’re welcomeeee!…. Because my 3rd guest joining me on IG live Dec 14 to benefit @familygivingtree is the one and only @themercedesvarnado. A main event of Wrestlemania, a star in The Mandalorian, killing the runways on Fashion weeks, co-owner of an award winning CBD company (@kanndelabs), and that’s all I’ll say for now because she’s gonna get a big head over this.

The best thing about having her on is that Mercedes asked ME to be a part of this interview to help spread the love.

Please join us next Wednesday, Dec. 14, as I’ll be hanging out with some amazing people. We can share some hot cocoa, answer some questions you may have, play games, and enter to win raffles! Click the link in my bio to see how you can contribute to @familygivingtree this year.