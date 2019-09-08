Various News: Sasha Banks To Be Focus Of New WWE Chronicle, Fozzy Debuts A New Music Video

– WWE Network News reports that Sasha Banks is set to be the focus of an upcoming episode of the WWE Network’s documentary series WWE Chronicle, which will air next Saturday, September 14. The special will debut just one night before Banks’ match with Becky Lynch at Clash of Champions. It’s unknown whether or not the episode will cover Banks’ hiatus from WWE at this time, but considering it’s been mentioned on RAW, it seems likely.

– Chris Jericho’s rock band Fozzy has released a new song and music video called “Nowhere to Run,” which is the first single from their new album that will arrive in 2020.