Sasha Banks to Receive Koska Reeves Action Figure for The Mandalorian

During a livestream event on Friday, Star Wars toymaker, Hasbro, announced during a Hasbro Pulse Fan First event that there’s an upcoming action figure in the works based on Koska Reeves, as played by WWE Superstar Sasha Banks, on the hit TV series The Mandalorian. You can view that livestream and Banks’ announcement to the news via Twitter below.

Reeves was introduced in Season 2 as a Mandalorian character who works under Bo-Katan Kryze, and she appeared in two episodes. The show is currently available on Disney+.