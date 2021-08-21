wrestling / News
Sasha Banks Says Tornado DDT in The Mandalorian Was Her Idea
Sasha Banks’ big moment in The Mandalorian came when she gave the titular character a tornado DDT, and Banks says that the move was her idea. Banks was on WWE The Week and talked about her role as Koska Reeves in season two of the Disney+ series, noting that she suggested doing the move.
“It was all my idea,” she said (per Fightful). “I definitely wanted to bring the WWE style to The Mandalorian and Star Wars. I wanted my fans to know that was Sasha Banks, whether I had a helmet on or not, you just knew it was me. I remember going into the set that day and they wanted me to do something quite, quite different and I was like, ‘How about…can I just grab this guy and do (a tornado DDT)?’ They were like, ‘Oh my God, we love that,’ and they kept it.”
