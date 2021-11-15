Sasha Banks Responds To Trish Stratus Being Open To Match, Talks State Of WWE Women’s Division

Sasha Banks recently appeared on The Kurt Angle Show, and she discussed a variety of topics, including her response to Trish Stratus being open to a match with her, the state of the WWE women’s division, and much more. Here’s what Banks had to say (via Wrestling Inc.):

Sasha Banks on her response to Trish Stratus being open to a match with her: “I’m so glad to hear that she’s down. I know she’s booked and busy, I know that she’s a mother. But Trish again, whenever you are ready, give me a call. I’m best friends with Vince, I know that you’re not. I have his number on speed dial so if you need it, I can give you my number, you can text me if you have it or slide into my dm’s, I’ll let him know and we’ll make millions baby. This is going to be the greatest match of all time so let’s do it Trish. Get done with that work, put the kids to bed and come fight me.”

On which WWE superstars she wants to work with and the current state of the women’s division: “I can’t wait to work with Rhea Ripley. I got a small taste at Survivor Series maybe 2 years ago and I’ll get another tease again next Sunday. I can’t wait to work with her, Toni Storm, I’m so excited to work with Shotzi [Blackheart]. And just women that I’ve been in the locker room with for a long time but still haven’t had a singles match, Natalya, we would kill it in the ring. Naomi, Shayna Baszler, I love her style so I can’t wait to dive into my Kurt Angle takes and pull out some stuff that I can do on her. There’s just so many, I think top to bottom this is the best division that we’ve ever had.”