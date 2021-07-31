wrestling / News
Sasha Banks Turns on Bianca Belair, Attacks After WWE Smackdown Main Event
Sasha Banks’ newfound friendship with Bianca Belair was short-lived, as she attacked the champion to close this week’s Smackdown. As noted earlier, Banks returned to save Belair from an attack by Carmella and Zelina Vega earlier in the show. A tag match between the four was set for the main event, and after Banks and Belair defeated the two heels Banks turned on Belair and assaulted her in an extended sequence, ultimately putting her in the Banks Statement.
Belair does not yet have a SummerSlam opponent so this would seem to set up a match for her, but it has not yet been confirmed as of this time.
