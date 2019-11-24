wrestling / News

Sasha Banks Tweets Vince McMahon, Hypes WWE Survivor Series

November 24, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Lambert
Sasha Banks WWE Raw 9-2-19

– Sasha Banks is ready for WWE Survivor Series tonight, taking to social media to send out a couple of messages. Banks is scheduled to lead Team SmackDown against Team Raw and Team NXT in a five vs. five vs. five women’s elimination match. Team SmackDown consists of Banks, Carmella, Dana Brooke, Lacey Evans, and Nikki Cross.

Among the tweets sent, Banks gave a shoutout to Vince McMahon and her best friend Bayley.

View this post on Instagram

The Blueprint

A post shared by Mercedes Varnado (@sashabankswwe) on

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Sasha Banks, WWE, Jeremy Lambert

More Stories

loading