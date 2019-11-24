wrestling / News
Sasha Banks Tweets Vince McMahon, Hypes WWE Survivor Series
– Sasha Banks is ready for WWE Survivor Series tonight, taking to social media to send out a couple of messages. Banks is scheduled to lead Team SmackDown against Team Raw and Team NXT in a five vs. five vs. five women’s elimination match. Team SmackDown consists of Banks, Carmella, Dana Brooke, Lacey Evans, and Nikki Cross.
Among the tweets sent, Banks gave a shoutout to Vince McMahon and her best friend Bayley.
Good morning to @itsBayleyWWE and @VinceMcMahon only #SurvivorSeries
— $asha Banks (@SashaBanksWWE) November 24, 2019
Make sure the check clears this time, HunTAH! My girls are hungry for wagyu steak WITH truffle buttah and sautéed asparagus #BankonIt #TeamSmackdown #yourewelcome pic.twitter.com/N0OA3c6HbK
— $asha Banks (@SashaBanksWWE) November 24, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Triple H Says Director of NXT TakeOver: WarGames Didn’t Know Who Britt Baker Was, That He’d Never Want To Get A Talent Heat With Their Employer
- Awesome Kong On Coming Up with Kharma Gimmick, Her WWE Run Being Cut Short, Dealing with Postpartum Depression
- Bruce Prichard Discusses Randy Savage Getting Drunk Before Calling Vince McMahon To Tell Him He Was Leaving WWE in 1994, Says Savage Never Told Them He Wanted To Wrestle More
- Jim Ross Discusses What Led To Bill Watts Quitting WWE in 1995, His Unhappiness With His Office, What He Disagreed with Vince McMahon On, More