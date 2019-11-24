– Sasha Banks is ready for WWE Survivor Series tonight, taking to social media to send out a couple of messages. Banks is scheduled to lead Team SmackDown against Team Raw and Team NXT in a five vs. five vs. five women’s elimination match. Team SmackDown consists of Banks, Carmella, Dana Brooke, Lacey Evans, and Nikki Cross.

Among the tweets sent, Banks gave a shoutout to Vince McMahon and her best friend Bayley.