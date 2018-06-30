Quantcast

 

WWE News: Sasha Banks Says Bayley Got Her Flight Canceled, New Clash With Cesaro Video, and WWE Superstars Visit NJPW Dojo

June 30, 2018 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– In a post on Twitter this week, Sasha Banks blamed Bayley for her cancelled fight. You can check out Banks’ tweet on the subject below.

– Xavier Woods’ UpUpDownDown video released a new Clash With Cesaro video, which you can watch in the video player below.

– NJPW star Togi Makabe shared a photo on Twitter this week of WWE Superstars visiting the NJPW dojo while they were in Tokyo, Japan. Karl Anderson, Luke Gallows and Tyson Kidd all paid him a visit. You can check out that photo below.

