Sasha Banks Wants Bianca Belair Match To Main Event WrestleMania 37 Night One, Hashtag Trends On Twitter

March 23, 2021 | Posted by Blake Lovell
As previously reported, WWE announced that the SmackDown Women’s Championship match featuring Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair will take place on WrestleMania Night One. And it appears that Banks and many others want the match in the main event slot.

Responding to a WWE on FOX tweet featuring the match lineup for WrestleMania 37 Night One and Night Two, Banks simply stated “main event” to give her thoughts on her big title defense.

After WWE’s announcement of the matches, the hashtag #MainEventBanksVsBelair began trending on Twitter, with Mickie James, Chelsea Green, and others sharing their approval of the idea.

As noted, Bobby Lashley vs. Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship, and The Miz vs. Bad Bunny are currently also scheduled for WrestleMania 37 Night One.

