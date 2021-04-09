Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair To Headline Night One of Wrestlemania

During an interview with the Bill Simmons podcast (via Fightful), Stephanie McMahon announced that the Smackdown Women’s title match between Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair will headline night one of Wrestlemania. There had been a social media campaign a few weeks ago for the two to headline.

She said: “Sasha and Bianca, who is newer, are going to be headlining night one of WrestleMania. That’s going to be special and spectacular. I can’t wait to see their match. I’ve always known that Sasha could be right at the top. She just has that ‘it’ factor. She just shines. Ultimately, it’s not my decision. I’m certainly very excited for Sasha to have this moment. During the pandemic, I’ve actually heard fans credit Bayley and Sasha for carrying things during the pandemic with their storyline and I think they did. I’m so grateful to them for doing so.“