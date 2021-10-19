Sasha Banks vs. Charlotte Flair Locally Advertised for SmackDown WWE Holiday Tour Event

– Buffalo, New York’s KeyBank Center is advertising the following lineup for the WWE Holiday Tour house show scheduled for Thursday, December 30, which appears to have the SmackDown roster:

* Drew McIntyre, Kofi Kingston, and Xavier Woods vs. Roman Reigns & The Usos

* Raw Women’s Championship: Sasha Banks vs. Charlotte Flair (c)

As previously reported, WWE will be holding another live event on the same day in Laval, Quebec at the Place Bell. So, there will be a split roster between both shows. Additionally, while Charlotte Flair currently holds the Raw Women’s title, she was drafted to SmackDown during the 2021 Draft and will be joining the roster starting Friday. It’s unknown how WWE plans to handle the Raw and SmackDown titles switching shows yet.