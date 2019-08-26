wrestling / News
Sasha Banks vs. Natalya Announced For Tonight’s Episode of RAW
August 26, 2019 | Posted by
WWE has announced that Sasha Banks will have her first match in the company since Wrestlemania tonight on RAW, when she’ll go one on one with Natalya. Banks made her return to the company two weeks ago when she attacked Natalya and Becky Lynch. Banks will also open tonight’s episode.
An anonymous RAW writer told The Wrap: ““Last week’s promo by Sasha was designed to establish her character’s villainous take on all situations. This week’s is designed to get into the backstory, why she’s turned heel, the motivation behind the change in her persona.”
Tonight’s episode will also feature Drew McIntyre vs. Ricochet and The Miz vs. Baron Corbin in King of the Ring first round action, as well as Bayley vs. Nikki Cross.
More Trending Stories
- Kenny Omega Reacts To Jon Moxley Being Pulled From AEW All Out
- Steve Austin On The Death of Kayfaybe: ‘It’s Almost 2020. People Know What’s Up.’
- Jim Ross Recalls Brock Lesnar Causing Problems By Getting Back Tattoo, Lesnar Losing Out on Money Due to It
- Corey Graves Recalls the Early Days of NXT, Being Part of the ‘Street Team’ And When NXT Began to Catch On