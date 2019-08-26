Sasha Banks vs. Natalya Announced For Tonight’s Episode of RAW

WWE has announced that Sasha Banks will have her first match in the company since Wrestlemania tonight on RAW, when she’ll go one on one with Natalya. Banks made her return to the company two weeks ago when she attacked Natalya and Becky Lynch. Banks will also open tonight’s episode.

An anonymous RAW writer told The Wrap: ““Last week’s promo by Sasha was designed to establish her character’s villainous take on all situations. This week’s is designed to get into the backstory, why she’s turned heel, the motivation behind the change in her persona.”

Tonight’s episode will also feature Drew McIntyre vs. Ricochet and The Miz vs. Baron Corbin in King of the Ring first round action, as well as Bayley vs. Nikki Cross.