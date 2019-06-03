wrestling / News

Sasha Banks Wants In on NXT UK Women’s Match

June 3, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Sasha Banks

– Sasha Banks is looking to get in on an NXT UK match at an upcoming ICW show. Banks took to Twitter on Monday to reply to a post by ICW, which was video of Piper Niven challenging Toni Storm to an NXT UK Women’s Title match at Shug’s House Party 6 on July 27th in Glasgow. The post asked if Storm would accept the match, to which Banks said, “Can I?”

Banks, of course, has been on hiatus from WWE, though a recent report said that Banks could be back sometime this summer.

