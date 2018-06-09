Sasha Banks Wants To Have A Match With Natalya

In an interview with Red Carpet Report (via Wrestling Inc), Sasha Banks said that she’s hoping to have a one-on-one match with Natalya and Naomi in the future. Here are highlights:

On being a part of firsts: “That’s such a hard answer, I only dreamed I’d be a part of all these firsts. First woman to main event a PPV, that could be up there. Being a part of WrestleMania 32, having my cousin Snoop Dogg walk me down the aisle, that’s pretty cool. … I can’t just pick one because they all helped me grow and helped me understand this dream can be so much bigger.”

On who she wants to face: “With NXT we have so many women all over the world that I haven’t got to be in the ring with yet. On Raw and SmackDown, I’ve got to wrestle quite a few … I feel like I haven’t had that great singles match with Naomi yet, because she’s on SmackDown Live. Natalya, I don’t feel like I’ve had a good singles, one-on-one match with her.”

On changing hair colors: “Ever since I was little I wanted to try different hair color and my Mother said I couldn’t. So, when I was old enough to not listen to my Mom – which you should always do though – I decided to go from a burgundy, to pink, to light purple, to dark purple, and I have a little bit of blue in now, so I may switch it up soon. At this time, I’m good with purple. I feel like Barney, I love Barney.”