Sasha Banks Wants to Face Sendai Girls Co-Founder in 2020

December 6, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Sasha Banks has a wish list for 2020, namely a match with Sendai Girls co-founder Meiko Satomura. Banks, who trained with Sendai Girls during her post-WrestleMania time off from WWE, posted to Twitter on Thursday expressing her hope for a match with Satomura. Satomura replied saying that she would like the match as well.

Satomura competed in the Mae Young Classic in 2018, making it to the semifinals. She is the current Progress Wrestling Women’s Champion.

