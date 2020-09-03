wrestling / News
Sasha Banks Wants to Wrestle Meiko Satomura
September 3, 2020 | Posted by
– Earlier today on Twitter, former WWE Raw and women’s tag team champion Sasha Banks voiced her interest in wrestling Japanese women’s wrestling legend Meiko Satomura. You can view her tweets on the subject below.
Earlier today, she tweeted, “I want to you wrestle you @satomurameiko. I hope one day we can make that happen.” She later added she would only need a three-week notice for the match, writing, “Give me a 3 week notice.”
Give me a 3 week notice 😂😅
— $asha Banks (@SashaBanksWWE) September 3, 2020
