Sasha Banks Wants to Wrestle Meiko Satomura

Earlier today, she tweeted, “I want to you wrestle you @satomurameiko. I hope one day we can make that happen.” She later added she would only need a three-week notice for the match, writing, “Give me a 3 week notice.”