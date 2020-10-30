Sasha Banks Weighs In On WWE and Mandalorian Success, Asks What She Should Do Next

Sasha Banks is on a high following her Smackdown Women’s Championship in at Hell in a Cell and the debut of The Mandalorian season two, and posted to social media to comment on it on Thursday. Banks took to her Twitter to comment on her great week. In addition to her title win, the Star Wars Disney+ series premieres today and Banks has a supporting role in it.

The Smackdown star posted:

“From the WWE universe to a galaxy far far away, I am more than a star & there’s nothing I can’t do! Boss of the women’s division, Smackdown champion, what should I add to the list next?”

The WWE on FOX Twitter account retweeted the post, as you can see below: