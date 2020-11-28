Sasha Banks On Why She Doesn’t Want to Be on Total Divas, How Special Her Smackdown Title Win Felt

Sasha Banks has a lot going on in her future, but Total Divas won’t be one of those things. Banks spoke with Stephanie Chase for a new interview and discussed her Smackdown Women’s Title win, why she doesn’t have an inclination to do the E! reality show and more. You can check out highlights and the full audio below:

On if her Smackdown Women’s Title win felt just as special as her earlier title wins: “Yes it did, just because SmackDown has always been one of my favorite shows. It’s, you know, where my favorites where I grew up watching them on. And then I always wanted to be on SmackDown, so to be the Smackdown champion and definitely to take it from someone I did respect at one point [in] Bayley has been just amazing. I just have a lot of plans for this title as well, and just wanting it to be the most prestigious and most talked about title in the company.”

On if she plans to appear on Total Divas: “Yeah, I don’t think Total Divas is maybe a place for me. I don’t really want to do reality TV, but I think Total Divas is a great thing for the WWE Universe. It has brought in so many new eyes within the company from celebrities. You know, being on after The Kardashians has brought in so many female viewers within the company. But personally, for me, I don’t want to be on reality TV.”

