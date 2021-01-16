Sasha Banks Will Defend Women’s Title Against Carmella If She Can Face Reginald First

Carmella will get her shot at Sasha Banks and the Smackdown Women’s Championship, as long as she gets her sommelier to face Banks first. On tonight’s episode of Smackdown, Banks agreed to give Carmella a shot at the Women’s Title, but she said first she wants to face Reginald in the ring.

Reginald has been instrumental in Carmella’s feud with Banks, getting involved on several occasions. WWE has not yet officially announced either match.