Sasha Banks Will Star In ESPN’s Opening Segment For 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship

Variety reports that Sasha Banks will star in the opening segment for ESPN’s 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship game. She will appear as a “futuristic superhero” who “sparks the start” of the game with the last piece of confetti from last year’s game in Miami. The game begins at 8 PM ET tonight, with Georgia against Alabama. It will air on ESPN and stream live on the ESPN app.

Banks said: “It’s been such an honor, I feel like everybody who has been working on the set, and the whole team have been so incredible… to walk in and to just feel so welcome, and just to see everything, and I was just like, it was amazing. I love the outfit, I love the concept, and it just fit me so well.”

The segment was produced by ESPN’s Creative Content unit, including vice president Craig Lazarus, senior coordinating producer Julie McGlone, senior managing producer Aimee Stokes and director/producer Martin Khodabakhshian.

Banks is the latest WWE star to appear for ESPN content after Big E voiced the introductions for ESPN’s promo for the Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder fight in October. Goldberg also appeared on College Gameday as the celebrity guest picker for the Georgia-Michigan game on December 31.