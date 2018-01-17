 

WWE News: Sasha Banks On Winning With Finn Balor on MMC, Beth Phoenix & Renee Young Video, Today’s Wrestling Birthdays

January 17, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Finn Balor Sasha Banks Mixed Match Challenge

– Sasha Banks posted the following after last night’s Mixed Match Challenge, discussing her win with Finn Balor…

– Here is a video from last night’s Mixed Match Challenge, featuring Renee Young and Beth Phoenix preparing for the show…

– Here are today’s wrestling birthdays…

* Sage Beckett (33)
* Sam Shaw (34)
* Kevin Thorn (41)

