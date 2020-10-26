Sasha Banks Wins Smackdown Women’s Title Inside Hell in a Cell (Pics, Video)

Sasha Banks got her revenge on Bayley, capturing the Smackdown Women’s Championship at Hell in a Cell inside the cell. On Sunday night’s show, Banks won a back and forth, personal match by making Bayley tap out to the Banks Statement while she had a chair wrapped around Bayley’s neck that she was stomping on to end Bayley’s title reign. You can see pics and video below.

This is Banks’ first run with the Smackdown Women’s Title and her sixth reign between the Raw and Smackdown Women’s Titles. Bayley’s reign ends at 380 days, having won the title from Charlotte Flair on the October 11th, 2019 episode of Smackdown.

Our live coverage of the PPV is here.