Sasha Banks Wins Smackdown Women’s Title Inside Hell in a Cell (Pics, Video)
Sasha Banks got her revenge on Bayley, capturing the Smackdown Women’s Championship at Hell in a Cell inside the cell. On Sunday night’s show, Banks won a back and forth, personal match by making Bayley tap out to the Banks Statement while she had a chair wrapped around Bayley’s neck that she was stomping on to end Bayley’s title reign. You can see pics and video below.
This is Banks’ first run with the Smackdown Women’s Title and her sixth reign between the Raw and Smackdown Women’s Titles. Bayley’s reign ends at 380 days, having won the title from Charlotte Flair on the October 11th, 2019 episode of Smackdown.
Our live coverage of the PPV is here.
Walking into her THIRD #HellInACell match like…#HIAC @SashaBanksWWE pic.twitter.com/l7lPIcS62E
— WWE (@WWE) October 26, 2020
Next-level strategy from @SashaBanksWWE right off the bat. #HIAC pic.twitter.com/DdvLyRECbI
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) October 26, 2020
#BossOfTheCell.#HIAC @SashaBanksWWE pic.twitter.com/bUJicsKGkW
— WWE (@WWE) October 26, 2020
DING-DONG! @itsBayleyWWE takes control. #HIAC pic.twitter.com/b6anCEUu2I
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) October 26, 2020
The innovative offense just continues to amaze … and devastate.#HIAC @itsBayleyWWE pic.twitter.com/U96R7E39jw
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) October 26, 2020
"YOU MADE A BIG MISTAKE, BAYLEY!"
"YOU'RE NOBODY!"
"YOU'RE NOT A ROLE MODEL!"#HIAC @SashaBanksWWE pic.twitter.com/wNQEHhG7rC
— WWE (@WWE) October 26, 2020
What twisted plans does @itsBayleyWWE have now for @SashaBanksWWE? #HIAC pic.twitter.com/zoD28w2KVz
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) October 26, 2020
"X" marks the spot… but nobody home for @itsBayleyWWE! 😮#HIAC #WomensTitle @SashaBanksWWE pic.twitter.com/6rAdgzwfmC
— WWE (@WWE) October 26, 2020
The 380-day reign is over.@SashaBanksWWE has vanquished @itsBayleyWWE for the #SmackDown #WomensTitle! #HIAC pic.twitter.com/e1O4DkFQ47
— WWE (@WWE) October 26, 2020
LEGIT CHAMP.#HIAC @SashaBanksWWE pic.twitter.com/V1bNN4hCKa
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) October 26, 2020
