WWE News: Sasha Banks Gets Exciting News, WrestleMania Main Event Reactions, Stock Up

March 25, 2019 | Posted by Brian St. Denis
– WWE Women’s Tag Team champion Sasha Banks took to Twitter to announce that she was just informed of some exciting news. There is speculation that there will be an announcement tonight on Monday Night RAW regarding the Women’s Tag Team titles match at WrestleMania 35.

– The WWE stock saw a slight uptick of 0.52% today, closing at $87.23 per share. The high today was $87.34 and the low was $85.77.

– WWE Now with Cathy Kelley took a look at WWE Superstars’ reactions to the announcement of Becky Lynch vs Charlotte Flair vs Ronda Rousey for the RAW Women’s title main eventing WrestleMania 35.

