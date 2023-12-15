Satnam Singh Wishes CM Punk Luck in WWE, Says Punk Needs To Be Down to Earth

Satnam Singh recently spoke with Sportskeeda WrestleBinge (h/t WrestlingInc) and discussed CM Punk returning to WWE. Singh wished Punk good luck, but noted that his backstage antics in AEW weren’t good for the promotion. Highlights of his comments are below.

On CM Punk returning to WWE: “Good luck for him, whatever he has. He has a great opportunity in WWE, so good for him. Good luck for the future. Good luck with everything. I’m really happy to see him over there again, so I hope he has a great opportunity over there.”

On Punk’s antics in AEW not being good for the company: “He is a really good person. As long as he stayed in AEW, he was really good to me. I don’t have any dispute with him. He never said anything wrong to me. But whatever happened, that’s not good, you know. It’s not good for our team or our company. You have to stay down to earth, and you have to be nice to everyone. You have to be happy with everyone you know.”