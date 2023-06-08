wrestling / News
Satnam Singh Thinks AEW Will Eventually Go To India For An Event
June 8, 2023
In an interview with WrestleBinge (via Wrestling Inc), Satnam Singh said that he believes that AEW will one day go to India for an event, but the company has to keep growing first. They will have their first overseas event at Wembley Stadium for AEW All In on August 27.
Singh said: “India, I am going to say yes, we will come over there for sure. But I really want first to get more improved in AEW, we want more bigger, we want more exposure for AEW in other countries so we can have the best match in India. In the UK it has 60,000 tickets sold out already, and I want, whenever we come to India, not 60,000, [but]100,000 tickets.“
