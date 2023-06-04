Satnam Singh On Training With Paul Wight, Whether He Could Chokeslam Wight

Satnam Singh had the opportunity to learn from another wrestling giant in Paul Wight, and he recently talked about the experience. The AEW star recently spoke with Sportskeeda’s WrestleBinge and talked about training with the WWE alumnus and more. You can check out some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On training with Wight: “Normally, we were working together, and QT Marshall, [at] The [Nightmare] Factory for the last two weeks. He wanted to come back in the ring and he wanted to train me. So, I got a really big two-week chance to work with him, and so, he [taught] me so many big moves. Also, I can see how I look in front of the big guys, and whatever he’s learned from WWE, from AEW.”

On if he’d be able to chokeslam Wight: “Of course, why not? In the ring, I don’t care. I will chokeslam anyone over there.”