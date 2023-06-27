Satoshi Kojima Apologizes For Elbow Drop Low Blow To CM Punk

Satoshi Kojima hit an elbow drop on CM Punk during last night’s AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door that went low, and he took to Twitter to apologize. Last night’s show saw Punk come off the top for an elbow drop that landed lower than intended during their match. Kojima took to social media to comment on the moment, writing:

“My elbow drop hit his c**k.

sorry. But it’s not on purpose. Accident. Because I don’t have that kind of technology.”