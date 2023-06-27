wrestling / News
Satoshi Kojima Apologizes For Elbow Drop Low Blow To CM Punk
June 26, 2023 | Posted by
Satoshi Kojima hit an elbow drop on CM Punk during last night’s AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door that went low, and he took to Twitter to apologize. Last night’s show saw Punk come off the top for an elbow drop that landed lower than intended during their match. Kojima took to social media to comment on the moment, writing:
“My elbow drop hit his c**k.
sorry.
But it’s not on purpose. Accident.
Because I don’t have that kind of technology.”
My elbow drop hit his cock.
sorry.
But it's not on purpose. Accident.
Because I don't have that kind of technology.
— 小島 聡【SATOSHI KOJIMA】 (@cozy_lariat) June 26, 2023
