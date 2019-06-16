Various News: Satoshi Kojima Comments on Not Getting Into G1 Climax, Beth Phoenix Wishes Edge Happy Father’s Day

– Satoshi Kojima has posted to Twitter with a statement about his not being selected for the G1 Climax tournament. Kojima said in his post, which you can see below, that he didn’t think he was qualified for the tournament due to his loss to Shingo Takagi.

“I did not get chosen for G1,” the post reads. “When I was defeated by Takagi, I thought I was not qualified for it. I believe I should have ‘something that meets the company and fan’s expectations’ in order to get into G1, and that was not enough for me at this time. But as I have not announced I will never be in G1, I will do my best to get in next year.”

– Beth Phoenix shared some Father’s Day wishes for her husband Edge, posting: