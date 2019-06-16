wrestling / News
Various News: Satoshi Kojima Comments on Not Getting Into G1 Climax, Beth Phoenix Wishes Edge Happy Father’s Day
– Satoshi Kojima has posted to Twitter with a statement about his not being selected for the G1 Climax tournament. Kojima said in his post, which you can see below, that he didn’t think he was qualified for the tournament due to his loss to Shingo Takagi.
“I did not get chosen for G1,” the post reads. “When I was defeated by Takagi, I thought I was not qualified for it. I believe I should have ‘something that meets the company and fan’s expectations’ in order to get into G1, and that was not enough for me at this time. But as I have not announced I will never be in G1, I will do my best to get in next year.”
Ｇ１に選出されず。
鷹木選手に敗退した時点で、資格はないと思っていた。
あと、Ｇ１に出るには「会社やファンが期待する何か」を持っていなきゃダメなんだと思う。
そこが今の私には足りなかった。
でも「もう二度とＧ１に出ない」とは宣言してないので、来年も目指せるように頑張ります。
— 小島 聡【SATOSHI KOJIMA】 (@cozy_lariat) June 16, 2019
– Beth Phoenix shared some Father’s Day wishes for her husband Edge, posting:
Happy Father’s Day to the man that sets the “Dad Bar” impossibly high! Thank you for being our tender, tough, protective, funny Dada-bear. Our girls are so lucky to have a dad that can do it all! pic.twitter.com/iuywP5jWyu
— Beth Copeland (@TheBethPhoenix) June 16, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Edge Remembers Surprising Umaga By Dressing As Him At Live Event
- Batista Claims AEW Is Not ‘Legitimate Competition’ to WWE, Thinks WWE Is Too Far Ahead of the Game, Says ‘I Will Go Broke Before I Have Another Wrestling Match’
- Jon Moxley Returns to US Independents, Beats Darby Allin at Brass City Brawl (Video)
- Bruce Prichard on Contract Negotiations With AJ Styles in TNA, Dixie Carter Not Wanting to Commit More to Keep Styles
- Konnan Says Nancy Benoit Should Be in WWE Hall of Fame, Talks Whether WCW Talent Knew Hulk Hogan Was Joining nWo