Satoshi Kojima Wants His Own Action Figure, Wants a Figure for His Bread Too
– In the aftermath of his loss to CM Punk at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door II, Satoshi Kojima noted that his jaw hurt too much from Punk’s G2S to eat a gift of assorted bread he was given after the match. He also noted that he wanted an American action figure, along with an action figure of his bread as well.
Satoshi Kojima tweeted, “I was very happy to receive the bread as a gift. However, when I received the GTS, my jaw hurt and I could barely eat.😢🍞💔”
Kojima later wrote, “I have a dream. I want to transform into an action figure in America. If it becomes popular overseas, it is not impossible. Please lend me your strength. I want a figure of bread as well. @RingsideC” It looks like both Ringside Collectibles and Jazwares’ Jeremy Padawer both acknowledged Kojima’s message. You can check out his posts below:
I was very happy to receive the bread as a gift.
However, when I received the GTS, my jaw hurt and I could barely eat.
😢🍞💔。 pic.twitter.com/14OMPFCFY2
— 小島 聡【SATOSHI KOJIMA】 (@cozy_lariat) June 26, 2023
i have a dream.
I want to transform into an action figure in America.
If it becomes popular overseas, it is not impossible.
Please lend me your strength.
I want a figure of bread as well.@RingsideC
— 小島 聡【SATOSHI KOJIMA】 (@cozy_lariat) June 26, 2023
👀 👀
— Ringside Collectibles (@RingsideC) June 26, 2023
Hello. ❤️
— Jeremy Padawer (@JeremyCom) June 27, 2023
