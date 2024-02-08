Satoshi Kojima Will Miss Additional NJPW Dates Due To Injury

As previously reported, Satoshi Kojima suffered an MCL injury that caused him to get removed from two NJPW dates. That number has increased, as New Japan announced that Kojima was pulled from multiple dates on the NJPW/CMLL Fantasticamania tour. The announcement reads:

As he recovers from a left MCL injury, Satoshi Kojima will be absent from dates on the Fantasticamania tour which begins Monday February 11. We apologise to fans who were looking forward to seeing Kojima wrestle, and appreciate your understanding.

He will be replaced on scheduled dates as follows:

February 12, 13, 14, 16, 17: Tomoaki Honma

February 18: Ryusuke Taguchi

NJPW joins fans in wishing Kojima a full, speedy recovery.