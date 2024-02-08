wrestling / News
Satoshi Kojima Will Miss Additional NJPW Dates Due To Injury
February 8, 2024 | Posted by
As previously reported, Satoshi Kojima suffered an MCL injury that caused him to get removed from two NJPW dates. That number has increased, as New Japan announced that Kojima was pulled from multiple dates on the NJPW/CMLL Fantasticamania tour. The announcement reads:
Thank you for supporting New Japan Pro-Wrestling.
As he recovers from a left MCL injury, Satoshi Kojima will be absent from dates on the Fantasticamania tour which begins Monday February 11. We apologise to fans who were looking forward to seeing Kojima wrestle, and appreciate your understanding.
He will be replaced on scheduled dates as follows:
February 12, 13, 14, 16, 17: Tomoaki Honma
February 18: Ryusuke Taguchi
NJPW joins fans in wishing Kojima a full, speedy recovery.
More Trending Stories
- Update On Mercedes Mone Following AEW Big Business Announcement
- New TNA President Issues Statement On Scott D’Amore’s Exit, TNA’s Future
- Lawyer for John Laurinaitis Contradicts Previous Claims by WWE Regarding Ashley Massaro’s Alleged Sexual Assault
- Jake Roberts On Vince McMahon Allegations: ‘Very Disgusting, But It Doesn’t Surprise Me’