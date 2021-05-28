Satoshi Kojima In Action & More On Next Week’s Impact Wrestling

Impact Wrestling has an updated card for next week’s show, including Satoshi Kojima in action and more. You can see the lineup below that was announced during tonight’s broadcast:

* Impact Wrestling Knockouts Tag Team Championship Match: Fire N’ Flava vs. Jordynne Grace & Rachael Ellering

* Satoshi Kojima vs. Deaner

* Rohit Raju vs. Jake Something

* Before the Impact X-Division Iron Man Match: Josh Alexander vs. TJP