Satoshi Kojima Reacts To Match with CM Punk at Forbidden Door: ‘Is This Real?’

In a post on Twitter, Satoshi Kojima reacted to his match with CM Punk at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door with what seems like shock. The two will meet in the first round of the Owen Hart Cup tournament.

Kojima wrote: “Is this a dream? Now I’m eating bread and looking at this information. But it must be real. I’ll do my best thank you.”

AEW CEO Tony Khan replied: “It’s very real, my friend! See you this weekend!”

