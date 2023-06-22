wrestling / News
Satoshi Kojima Reacts To Match with CM Punk at Forbidden Door: ‘Is This Real?’
June 22, 2023 | Posted by
In a post on Twitter, Satoshi Kojima reacted to his match with CM Punk at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door with what seems like shock. The two will meet in the first round of the Owen Hart Cup tournament.
Kojima wrote: “Is this a dream? Now I’m eating bread and looking at this information. But it must be real. I’ll do my best thank you.”
AEW CEO Tony Khan replied: “It’s very real, my friend! See you this weekend!”
is this a dream?
Now I'm eating bread and looking at this information.
But it must be real.
I'll do my best thank you.#AEWxNJPW #ForbiddenDoor pic.twitter.com/3WP2f8i24C
— 小島 聡【SATOSHI KOJIMA】 (@cozy_lariat) June 22, 2023
It's very real, my friend!
See you this weekend!
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) June 22, 2023
