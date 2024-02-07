– PWInsider reports that MLW World Champion and NJPW star Satoshi Kojima reportedly suffered a “slight MCL injury.” The issue is expected to keep him out of action for the next week or so.

According to the report, The 53-year-old Kojima’s scheduled matchup against Minoru Suzuki for MLW Intimidation Games on February 29 is not expected to be rescheduled due to the injury. The event will be held at the Melrose Ballroom.

Kojima won the MLW World Heavyweight Title earlier this month at SuperFight from Alex Kane.