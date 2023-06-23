Satoshi Kojima Says He’s ‘Nervous’ Ahead of AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door

As previously reported, Satoshi Kojima and CM Punk have a match at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door in the first-round of the Owen Hart Cup tournament. In a post on Twitter, Kojima acknowledged he’s not as famous as Punk and is ‘nervous’ about the match.

He wrote: “I am very nervous now. Of course. Because I am not world famous. It’s an honor to fight a world-famous wrestler. It is my pleasure to represent my 32 year career.”