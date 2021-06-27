Satoshi Kojima vs. Eddie Edwards Added to Next IMPACT! on AXS TV

– Impact Wrestling has announced that Eddie Edwards vs. Satoshi Kojima has been added to this week’s edition of IMPACT! on AXS TV. The show will air this Thursday, July 1 on AXS V. You can see the updated lineup below:

* Team Callis (Kenny Omega & The Good Brothers) vs. Team Dreamer (Sami Callihan, Moose, and Chris Sabin)

* TJP & Fallah Bahh vs. Rich Swann & Willie Mack

* Chris Bey vs. Petey Williams

* Satoshi Kojima vs. Eddie Edwards