Satoshi Kojima vs. Eddie Edwards Added to Next IMPACT! on AXS TV
June 27, 2021 | Posted by
– Impact Wrestling has announced that Eddie Edwards vs. Satoshi Kojima has been added to this week’s edition of IMPACT! on AXS TV. The show will air this Thursday, July 1 on AXS V. You can see the updated lineup below:
* Team Callis (Kenny Omega & The Good Brothers) vs. Team Dreamer (Sami Callihan, Moose, and Chris Sabin)
* TJP & Fallah Bahh vs. Rich Swann & Willie Mack
* Chris Bey vs. Petey Williams
* Satoshi Kojima vs. Eddie Edwards
.@TheEddieEdwards faces @cozy_lariat THURSDAY at 8/7c on @AXSTV! #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/eNQHciTKqA
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) June 27, 2021
