An MLW World title match between Satoshi Kojima and Mads Krule Krugger has been added to MLW Fightland. The event happens on September 14 at Center Stage in Atlanta.

The main event for FIGHTLAND is set. In a match that promises to shake the very foundation of Major League Wrestling, Mads Krule Krugger, the undefeated CONTRA commander, will challenge Satoshi Kojima for the MLW World Heavyweight Championship.

Mads Krule Krugger, known as the “Black Hand of CONTRA,” has been a force of destruction ever since the shadowy international cabal, CONTRA, reemerged in 2024.

With an unbeaten record and a reputation for leaving a trail of devastation, Krugger’s path of carnage has seen him leave opponents in body bags—most notably Jacob Fatu, who was brutally dispatched in one of Krugger’s most notorious acts of violence.

Krugger’s terror was on display at MLW’s Never Say Never event. starting with a brutal assault of Okumura. Then later, alongside CONTRA’s Minoru Suzuki and Ikuro Kwon, defeated Satoshi Kojima, Matt Riddle, and AKIRA in a chaotic pier six brawl. It was Krugger who secured the victory for his team, sending a clear message to the wrestling world: Satoshi Kojima is his next target.

Kojima, the esteemed MLW World Heavyweight Champion, received Krugger’s challenge from Tokyo, Japan, and has since responded with one word: accepted. This will be a battle not just for the title, but for the very soul of MLW. Kojima, a legend in his own right, has been relentlessly pursued by Krugger and CONTRA, including a vicious attack at War Chamber earlier this year that left his team decimated.

In Chicago when Krugger and CONTRA hijacked the closing moments of Kojima’s world title defense at Fury Road against 1 Called Manders. Now, the 7-foot-tall masked mercenary is set on hijacking the ultimate prize—the MLW World Heavyweight Championship.

What will happen if CONTRA captures Kojima’s MLW World Heavyweight Title? Championships are not just belts; they are power and a symbolic extension of Major League Wrestling. With CONTRA’s insidious influence threatening to take control, FIGHTLAND’24 could mark a turning point in the history of MLW.

FIGHTLAND live on YouTube card (9pm ET start)

MLW World Heavyweight Championship

Satoshi Kojima vs. Mads Krule Krugger

beIN SPORTS card (7pm ET start)

