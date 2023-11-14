Satoshi Kojima vs. Tom Lawlor Set for MLW One-Shot Next Month

– As noted, NJPW star Satoshi Kojima is set to wrestle at MLW One-Shot later next month. MLW has now confirmed that Kojima will face Tom Lawlor at the event. You can see the full announcement below:

Kojima vs. Lawlor signed for One-Shot

Two of MLW’s greatest world champions clash December 7 in NYC

NEW YORK / TOKYO — MLW in association with New Japan Pro Wrestling today announced Satoshi Kojima vs. “Filthy” Tom Lawlor (with Saint Laurent) at MLW: ONE-SHOT live and exclusively on FITE+ Thursday, December 7 at the Melrose Ballroom in New York City.

🎟 Grab tickets at http://www.MLWNYC.com and at Eventbrite.

It will be a clash of two of MLW’s greatest world champions live and exclusively on FITE+! Sign up for your FITE+ subscription now and enjoy a FREE 7-day trial!

20 years after blazing a path unlike any other, the first MLW World Heavyweight Champion Satoshi Kojima returns to Major League Wrestling where he will face one of the most dangerous sports entertainers in the World Titan Federation: Tom Lawlor.

In the annals of MLW, Satoshi Kojima is immortalized as the first-ever World Heavyweight Champion. His arrival signaled a new era, and his victories in the early years played a pivotal role in establishing MLW as a force to be reckoned with in the wrestling world.

Similarly, it was “Filthy” Tom Lawlor’s 2019 MLW World Heavyweight Championship reign that coincided with MLW’s return to prominence.

Now the two mighty fighters ready to battle in the Big Apple, the same city where they both enjoyed some of their biggest triumphs in MLW.

Lock in your tickets now at http://www.MLWNYC.com and see it go down Thursday, December 7 in New York City.