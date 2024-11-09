WWE News: Reason WWE Added Seats to Saturday Night’s Main Event, Jey Uso Doing Well With Fanatics, Note on WWE ID Deals

– Fightful Select reports that WWE opened up more seats to the return of Saturday Night’s Main Event. The reason for this is to give it a “more retro feel” and “360 environment.”

– The current WWE ID deals that were announced this week were said to be in the works for “quite some time.”

– Jey Uso has reportedly had very strong merchandise sales through Fanatics. Meanwhile, The Dudley Boyz did a signing for Fanatics prior to this past Wednesday’s NXT at the 2300 Arena.