Saturday Replay Added For MLW Battle Riot II

PWInsider reports that MLW will present Battle Riot II, the first ever two-hour live TV special for the company, tonight at 8 PM on BeIN Sports. MLW has also announced that there will be a replay tomorrow at 9 PM ET. It airs from the Melrose Ballroom in Long Island City, Queens.

The winner of the match gets a MLW title match. Announced wrestlers include: Low Ki, Rich Swann, Pentagón Jr., Minoru Tanaka, Teddy Hart, Davey Boy Smith Jr., MJF, Ace Romero, Alex Hammerstone, Ace Austin, Ken Kerbis, Brian Pillman Jr., Sami Callihan, LA Park, Rey Feníx, Hijo de LA Park, Mance Warner, Barrington Hughes, DAGA, Kotto Brazil, Lance Anoa’i, Air Wolf, Jimmy Yuta, Avalanche, Myron Reed, Richard Holliday, The Dirty Blondes, Jordan Oliver and more.