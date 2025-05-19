UPDATE: Saturday’s AEW Collision Now Availble on MAX

UPDATE: AEW has announced that Saturday’s Beach Break edition of Collision is now availble on MAX.

Saturday Night #AEWCollision Beach Break is now available to stream on the @TNTDrama App! Download the app: https://t.co/TTlhOUtRV3 or Click here to be taken straight to the episode:https://t.co/m1HX0v6snz pic.twitter.com/NxrWRJv2PX — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 19, 2025

Original: As previously reported, the last half hour of last Saturday’s AEW Collision did not air as scheduled on TNT or MAX. While Tony Khan said it would be available for its West Coast airing, that wasn’t the case.

He wrote at the time: “There are ongoing transmission issues on tonight’s Saturday #AEWCollision, I’m so sorry, we all were expecting a full version to play on @TNTdrama West, but right now an ongoing technical issue that all believed to be fixed is still affecting the transmission of the final half hour even on TNT West. We will get the full show up on @StreamOnMax asap, and I’m very sorry for this hassle!”

At this time, the episode is still not available for US viewers through MAX. The most recent episode is from May 8. However, Dave Meltzer noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that it is expected to be added in full sometime today.

International fans can view the episode, in full, on Triller. However there were several issues with it when it became available there, including problems with onscreen graphics.