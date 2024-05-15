Saudi Arabia GEA Chairman Says There Is Talk About Hosting WWE Royal Rumble In 2026 or 2027

The chairman of the Saudi Arabia General Entertainment Authority says that there is talk about potentially bringing the Royal Rumble there in 2026 or 2027. As previously reported Saudi GEA chairman Turki Alalshikh said earlier this month that they are set to announce an “enhancement” of their deal with WWE, and that story had noted the country wants to bring either the Royal Rumble or WrestleMania to the country. Alalshikh appeared on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani and during the conversation, he was asked if the 2025 Royal Rumble might potentially take place there.

Alalshikh replied (per Fightful), “We are talking around 26-27.”

WWE is set to host WWE King & Queen of the Ring in Jeddah later this month on May 25th.