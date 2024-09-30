Various News: Savannah Bananas Baseball Player Does Joe Hendry’s Entrance, John Cena Appears On Car Podcast

– The Savannah Bananas exhibition baseball team believes in Joe Hendry, as seen at a recent game. The exhibition team featured a moment in the game where a player did Hendry’s entrance and got the crowd involved, as you can see below.

Hendry retweeted the video and wrote:

“I now run Baseball too”

I now run Baseball too 👏 👏 https://t.co/DvusZsq3e3 — Joe Hendry (@joehendry) September 30, 2024

– John Cena took to his Twitter to promote his appearance on the Bring a Trailer Podcast. Cena wrote:

“Have been a long and ardent supporter of the @BringaTrailer community. Thru the wins, losses and ones that got away my favorite is seeing the community and its knowledge and humor on “the boards.” Sat down with BAT for a really fun chat and currently have TWO uniquely amazing cars with incredible stories looking for homes!”

You can listen to the podcast below as well: