Various News: Savannah Bananas Baseball Player Does Joe Hendry’s Entrance, John Cena Appears On Car Podcast
– The Savannah Bananas exhibition baseball team believes in Joe Hendry, as seen at a recent game. The exhibition team featured a moment in the game where a player did Hendry’s entrance and got the crowd involved, as you can see below.
Hendry retweeted the video and wrote:
“I now run Baseball too”
– John Cena took to his Twitter to promote his appearance on the Bring a Trailer Podcast. Cena wrote:
“Have been a long and ardent supporter of the @BringaTrailer community. Thru the wins, losses and ones that got away my favorite is seeing the community and its knowledge and humor on “the boards.” Sat down with BAT for a really fun chat and currently have TWO uniquely amazing cars with incredible stories looking for homes!”
You can listen to the podcast below as well:
