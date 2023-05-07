– During today’s edition of WWE Backlash, Savio Vega and Carlito discussed appearing at last night’s event. Vega and Carlito appeared to assist Bad Bunny and the LWO to even the odds against Judgment Day.

Speaking on Bad Bunny, Savio Vega stated (via WrestlingInc.com), “[Bad Bunny] did a great match. He fought like a king! He defended his castle, did what he had to do, and beat Damian Priest.” Meanwhile, Carlito added on his appearance, “It was great to be out there with my boys.” He continued, “Bad Bunny is such a legend and he showed you why. He’s at the top of his game, he’s a hell of a superstar in all different facets.”

Carlito added on his surprise appearance, “When they call me to be with my people, I’m always gonna come.” Bad Bunny defeated Damian Priest in a San Juan Street Fight.