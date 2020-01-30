Savio Vega Wants a Fight with Dynasty at MLW Fightland

– Major League Wrestling (MLW) has announced that Savio Vega will be at this weekend’s MLW Fightland event at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia. He’s also “looking for a fight with the Dynasty.” You can check out the details below.

Savio Vega is coming to Philly looking for a fight this Saturday night at MLW’s Philly return

Tickets start at $15 at MLW2300.com

The Boricua Brawler is looking for a fight with the Dynasty

PHILADELPHIA — MLW today announced Savio Vega will be at MLW: FIGHTLAND at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia this Saturday February 1. The event will be a MLW FUSION TV taping for beIN SPORTS.

Savio Vega is fed up with the obnoxious elitists known as The Dynasty. So much so the “Pride of Puerto Rico” is coming to Philly’s historic 2300 Arena this Saturday night looking to pick a fight.

Having had his prized Caribbean Championship, a belt held by some of wrestling’s all-time greats, literally stolen by the smug affluent athletes, “Tio Savio” now looks to beat some respect into the Dynasty.

Will the legendary brawler make good on Philadelphia throwdown? Or will the Dynasty avoid Vega’s vengeance?