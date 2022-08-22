Savio Vega Hospitalized, Undergoing Testing

Savio Vega has been hospitalized and is currently undergoing testing, but is in stable condition. IWA Puerto Rico announced that the WWE alumnus had a medical emergency and had to be hospitalized.

Former WWE competitor, Savio Vega is currently hospitalized after being rushed to the hospital on Saturday, August 20. Vega’s hospitalization was announced by the IWA Puerto Rico promotion which he has been associated with for years. The most recent update the promotion provided on Twitter states that Vega is currently undergoing a variety of tests and Vega’s brother tweeted that Savio is currently in stable condition, but undergoing testing and in need of rest.

The announcement (translated by Google) readsL

“Yesterday, Saturday, Savio Vega had to be transferred to a hospital in an emergency. He is still under treatment. You need to rest to recover as soon as possible. He has his phone at hand to communicate only with his relatives. We request space. Thanks. In an update for our fans, Savio Vega is still in the hospital and undergoing a series of treatments. We wish him a speedy recovery.” “In an update for our fans, Puerto Rican Major Savio Vega is still in the hospital and undergoing a series of treatments. We wish him a speedy recovery.”

On behalf of 411, our best wishes to Vega for a quick and full recovery.

Ayer sábado Savio Vega tuvo que ser trasladado de emergencia a un hospital. Aún se encuentra bajo tratamiento. Necesita descansar para lograr recuperar lo más pronto posible. Tiene su teléfono a la mano para comunicarse solo con sus familiares. Solicitamos espacio. Gracias. pic.twitter.com/tLwxZlJjcA — IWA Puerto Rico 🇵🇷 (@IWAPuertoRico) August 21, 2022