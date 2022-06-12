Savio Vega Joins MLW Battle Riot IV

Savio Vega is the latest name to be announced for MLW Battle Riot IV. NLW announced on Sunday that Vega will be part of the big match, which takes place in the event of the same name on June 23rd in New York City. You can see the full announcement below:

Savio Vega enters the Battle Riot

See MLW’s return to NYC June 23 featuring a TV taping

Major League Wrestling today announced Savio Vega as a participant in the 40-wrestler Battle Riot as MLW returns to New York City’s Melrose Ballroom on June 23, featuring an MLW Fusion TV taping.

The pride of Puerto Rico, the legendary Savio Vega returns to his home away from home June 23rd with his eyes set on punching his ticket to title town.

Splitting his time between the South Bronx and Puerto Rico, the brawling boricua is battle tested and experienced in chaotic matches. With four decades of bloodied wars, big title fights and high stake showdowns, Vega could have a key advantage over all others: experience in the unexpected.

As one of the Caribbean’s all time greats, Vega has had a lot of memorable nights fighting in the Big Apple. Will the Riot be the greatest?

CARD

World Heavyweight Championship

Alex Hammerstone vs. Bandido (with Cesar Duran)

Taya Valkyrie vs. Brittany Blake

Samoan SWAT Team vs. Ross & Marshall Von Erich

The featherweight division debut of Scarlett Bordeaux

BATTLE RIOT MATCH

Who will outlast, outfight and out riot 39 other wrestlers and earn a title shot against the World Champion? Find out June 23 in the Big Apple at the Melrose Ballroom.

Battle Riot Participants:

Jacob Fatu

Killer Kross

Lince Dorado

EJ Nduka

Calvin Tankman

Alex Kane

Marshall Von Erich

Ross Von Erich

Matt Cross

Savio Vega

Richard Holliday

Juicy Finau

Lance Anoa’i

Ace Romero

KC Navarro

Mini Abismo Negro

Los Maximos

