Savio Vega on Replacing Shawn Michaels in Main Event at No Way Out of Texas 1998

– During a recent interview with Fightful, Savio Vega discussed serving as a replacement for Shawn Michaels in the main event tag team match at WWF No Way Out of Texas in February 1998. Michaels was unable to work the match as planned due to the severe back injury he was dealing with at the time. Below are some highlights.

Vega on serving as Shawn Michaels’ replacement in the tag match: “Well, when this happened, they said, ‘It has to be Savio. Cannot be nobody else. Have to be him.’ So, they put me there. Now, they’re looking [it] over. ‘Well, what’s gonna be end?’ They say, ‘Well, it cannot be on Savio. Because it’s gonna be too obvious.’ So, okay, they change whatever they have to do there. Man, if you see, we don’t have too much between him and me, because already I was in another story, different story, he was going to the top, big time. But, I loved it. Loved working with Terry Funk and Mick Foley there in the same ring, everybody. We have fun.”

Vega on what he remembers from the match: “I remember Foley and me, I saw a big piece of barbwire. I said, ‘Foley, I got barbed wire.’ He said, ‘Okay. Don’t tell nobody. Hide it under the ring and when it’s time, we gonna to do it.’ I say, ‘Okay,’ and we keep it quiet. So, I got the gloves to [hurry up] and I drop the barbwire, put him in the barbwire. All the babyface see Terry out there pissed. They’re pissed because what happened with the barbwire, they don’t know. To have to come and [save], but at the same time they have to stop coming and let us do whatever it is we’re going to do. So, finally we do the barbed wire, we beat the hell out of each other. We have fun, like I told you. It was great to work with those gentlemen and man, happy, happy to be there.”